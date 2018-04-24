Sunderland sale would be 'game-changing', says chief executive

Sunderland are the first club since Wolves in 2012-13 to suffer back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain believes the club "just needs a spark" to succeed under a new owner.

The Black Cats were relegated to League One on Saturday, one year after going down from the Premier League.

Owner Ellis Short has said he will give the club away for free if the buyer would take on their debt.

"Being sold would be a game-changer. The club has good people, wonderful fans and great infrastructure, it just needs a spark," Bain said.

According to the last published figures in 2016, Sunderland's debt stands at £137.3m. Fresh club accounts are due to be filed this week.

"It won't take a lot to make this club great again, it's all here," Bain added to BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Stating the obvious, anyone coming in would hopefully have the necessary sort of funds, would no longer have the financial backdrop that the club has had for a number of years and hopefully will provide that spark.

"I feel positive because anybody who looks at where the club is at can see it's a distressed asset but it has everything in place to springboard from.

"I'm surprised it's not been sold by now because I think it's a great club to acquire."

Bain took over as the club's chief executive in July 2016 and said that while Short was "proactive" in trying to sell the club he "no longer wants to fund the club other than what is absolutely necessary".

BBC Sport understands that a consortium headed up by former Hull City owner Adam Pearson ended its interest in the club on Tuesday.

Coleman 'fundamentally right' for Sunderland

Manager Chris Coleman said he "hoped" to be given the chance to turn the club around after their relegation was confirmed by Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Burton.

The former Wales boss replaced Simon Grayson in November with the club bottom of the Championship, but was unable to help them move up the table. The 47-year-old admitted feeling "helplessness" at their plight.

Despite failing to turn around their fortunes, Bain backed the Welshman.

"Chris is fundamentally the right type of individual for this football club and he and I have a massive amount of determination to get this right," he added.

On the subject of criticism he has received from supporters, the former Rangers chief executive added: "I did not expect one of my first tasks when I took this job two years ago to be paying £9m for Ricardo Alvarez, a player who doesn't play for the club and that's just one of many.

"Jack Rodwell is on a huge salary too and I'm having to contend with these issues. It's what I'm paid to do and I am not shirking my responsibility."

Jack Rodwell's last league appearance for Sunderland came in September

Players will not be 'paid off'

Bain thinks that the club's running costs, especially those related to player wages, could be a stumbling block for potential buyers.

However, the Scot, who revealed goalkeeper Vito Mannone was sold to Reading last summer to make funds available to Grayson, said the club would not be taken advantage of.

"Some of the players that we have probably don't want to be here, and haven't wanted to be here for a long time and are consuming vast amounts of the club's budget. When you look at that on a piece of paper without knowing their mental state as I do then you just see liabilities," he said.

"That's where I come in to say that I am not paying players off and putting compensation packages together.

"Equally I'm not immune to the fact that the club is in a difficult position because we want to realise some transfer spend from some of those possible assets.

"People may see us as easy pickings in League One knowing we need to get high salaries off the budget."