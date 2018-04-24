Manchester City's Emslie optimistic about Champions League final

Emslie (left) was a late substitute in Sunday's goalless draw with Lyon

Manchester City's Claire Emslie believes they are well placed going into the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final against defending champions Lyon.

City fended off attacking opponents to leave the tie goalless, going into the decider in France on 29 April.

"We've put ourselves in a good position and we're definitely able to do it," said the Scotland midfielder.

"Them not scoring an away goal definitely helps."

The 24-year-old added: "Going over there we have to score to win anyway, so it might as well be an away goal that counts a little bit more."

City lost to Lyon at this stage in last year's competition and the Division 1 Féminine leaders have won all 28 of their competitive matches this season, scoring 173 goals and conceding just five.

Emslie is one of three Scotland internationals in the City ranks, alongside Jane Ross and Jennifer Beattie, with all of them scoring during this European campaign.

Chelsea and Scotland's Erin Cuthbert (middle) in action against Wolfsburg

There is a fourth Scot involved in the semi-finals, with Erin Cuthbert part of a Chelsea side defeat 3-1 at home by Wolfsburg at the weekend.

"I've been speaking to Erin," said Emslie. "We send her good luck messages and we all support each other and hopefully can keep getting better.

"It speaks volumes for English football having two teams in the Champions League semi-finals."

Reaching this stage of the competition has earned both FA Women's Super League sides places in the first Women's International Champions Cup in Miami this summer.

Emslie is part of the Scotland squad aiming to get to the 2019 World Cup in France

The four-team pre-season tournament will also include Paris St-Germain and North Carolina Courage, leaders of the USA's National Women's Soccer League.

Emslie has allowed herself a moment to ponder how a place in May's final in Ukraine would feel and the former Bristol City and Hibernian player admits it would be "massive".

"When you put it in perspective, it's probably the highest level you can get to apart from a World Cup, so to be part of it it's great," she said.

"It's exciting but you just need to keep the head and play the best football you can."