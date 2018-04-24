Sunderland takeover: Adam Pearson consortium ends interest

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Adam Pearson
Adam Pearson owns rugby league club Hull FC

A consortium including former Hull City owner Adam Pearson has ended its interest in buying Sunderland.

Discussions had taken place about the potential for buying the Black Cats, who have been relegated to League One.

However, the consortium opted not to take the matter further.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has previously indicated he would waive money owed to him in order to complete a deal, although there would still be debts left to the banks.

The club suffered a second successive relegation on Saturday, as a result of their 2-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

Sunderland have previously spent only one season outside the top two divisions in their 130-year history.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired