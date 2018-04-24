Henri Michel: Former France, Cameroon & Ivory Coast coach dies aged 70

Henri Michel scored four goals for France

Former France midfielder Henri Michel, who coached eight countries during a 30-year managerial career, has died aged 70.

He was capped 58 times by France and coached them from 1984 to 1988.

Michel led France, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ivory Coast at the World Cup, and also had spells in charge of the United Arab Emirates, Equatorial Guinea and Kenya.

Much of his coaching career was spent in Africa at club and national level.

Michel won three league titles during a 16-year playing career with Nantes.

His coaching career began with the France team, who won gold at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. They also reached the World Cup semi-finals in 1986.

He was appointed Cameroon boss in 1994; began the first of two spells with Morocco in 1995; took charge of the United Arab Emirates in 2000; was appointed Tunisia coach in 2001; and became Ivory Coast boss in 2004.

Michel returned to Morocco in 2007 before coaching Equatorial Guinea and Kenya.

He also worked with some of Africa's leading club sides, including two spells in charge of Zamalek in Egypt and Morocco's Raja Casablanca, as well as South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns,