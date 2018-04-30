BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Ronaldinho lobs England's David Seaman - 2002
World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002
- From the section World Cup
With 45 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, watch Ronaldinho's outrageous lob against England, which led to their exit from the 2002 World Cup at the hands of Brazil.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired