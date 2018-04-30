BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Ronaldinho lobs England's David Seaman - 2002

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

With 45 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, watch Ronaldinho's outrageous lob against England, which led to their exit from the 2002 World Cup at the hands of Brazil.

Available to UK users only.

