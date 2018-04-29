BBC Sport - World Cup countdown: Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous goal opens South Africa 2010
World Cup countdown: Tshabalala's stunner
- From the section World Cup
Siphiwe Tshabalala scores an incredible goal for hosts South Africa against Mexico in the first game of the 2010 World Cup, as we reach 46 days until the 2018 tournament begins.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired