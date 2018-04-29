BBC Sport - World Cup countdown: Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous goal opens South Africa 2010

World Cup countdown: Tshabalala's stunner

Siphiwe Tshabalala scores an incredible goal for hosts South Africa against Mexico in the first game of the 2010 World Cup, as we reach 46 days until the 2018 tournament begins.

Available to UK users only.

