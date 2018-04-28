BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: England lose to West Germany on penalties at Italia 90

World Cup countdown: England's penalty despair - 1990

Relive England's penalty shootout heartbreak against West Germany at the semi-final of Italia 90, as we reach 47 days to go until the 2018 World Cup begins.

Available to UK users only.

