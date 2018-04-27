BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Luis Suarez bites Giorgio Chiellini at Brazil 2014
World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014
- From the section World Cup
With 48 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport remembers Luis Suarez's bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini as Uruguay faced Italy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired