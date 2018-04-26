BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: David Beckham's first England goal
World Cup countdown: Beckham's Colombia free-kick - 1998
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back on David Beckham's superb free-kick against Colombia at France '98 - his first goal for England - as the countdown reaches 49 days until the 2018 World Cup.
