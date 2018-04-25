BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: James Rodriguez's stunning goal from Brazil 2014
World Cup Countdown: Rodriguez's stunning volley - 2014
- From the section World Cup
With just 50 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, watch James Rodriguez's stunning goal for Colombia against Uruguay in 2014.
Available to UK users only.
