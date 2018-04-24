Euro 2024: Germany submits bid to host tournament

Portugal beat hosts France to win Euro 2016

The German Football Association (DFB) has submitted its bid to host the 2024 European Championship finals.

Uefa confirmed in March 2017 that the tournament will be held in either Germany or Turkey.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) will submit its bid this week, with European football's governing body set to announce the host on 27 September.

Euro 2024 will return to a single-host format, after Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe.

The DFB withdrew its application to host the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020 to focus on this bid, ensuring the English Football Association unanimously won the vote, with Wembley Stadium set to host all three matches.

West Germany hosted the 1974 World Cup and 1988 European Championship, while the 2006 World Cup was held in a reunited Germany.

Germany first announced its intention to bid for Euro 2024 in 2013 before officially declaring an interest last year.

"I am certain that we will once again feel great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at Euro 2024," said former Germany defender Philipp Lahm, who captained the World Cup 2014 winners and is a DFB bid ambassador.

"We are building bridges between people of different nations, and are making an important contribution to bringing alive both the values of football and those of a modern civil society," added DFB president Reinhard Grindel.

Turkey has never hosted a major tournament, after unsuccessful bids to jointly host Euro 2008 with Greece and the 2012 finals on its own.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland had considered a joint bid but did not proceed.

Euro 2024 is expected to use the 24-team format introduced for Euro 2016, which was won by Portugal.