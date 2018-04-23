Scottish FA has 'critical' role to play, says board member Mike Mulraney

Mike Mulraney with SFA performance director Malky Mackay at the 2016 League Cup final

Board member Mike Mulraney says the Scottish FA has a "critical" role to play as it prepares for Ian Maxwell to take up the chief executive's post.

Alloa Athletic chairman Mulraney defended the recruitment process that led to Maxwell's appointment.

And he insists the SFA and the Scottish Professional Football League can both work together for the game's benefit.

"There needs to be a marriage but not a merger," Mulraney said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"You can't have senior football running all Scottish football. It would unhealthy and disproportionate. There is a role for the SFA that is critical, that's critical to the nation's success.

"There's a women's game, a kids game, a schools game, an amateur game. It's not appropriate that the SPFL runs everything and the senior game runs everything and it's got to be a marriage where they work together and, where possible, the main money earners of the game help the whole game flourish, the grassroots flourish.

"I'm absolutely positive that the two bodies will work more harmoniously as we move forward. Everyone desires the same output."

Ian Maxwell will replace Stewart Regan at the SFA

Partick Thistle managing director Maxwell, who played for five Scottish clubs, stood down from the SFA board in March so he could apply for the job, with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster his replacement.

That led to criticism from former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour, who claimed that it had already been decided to appoint Maxwell.

But Mulraney said: "The process was robust, the candidates were excellent, they were wide-ranging from both inside and outside football. We went through the correct process with diligence.

"Ian was selected because he was the best candidate and I'm fantastically happy that he put his name forward and I'm fantastically happy that we've got him.

"I don't know what more the SFA can do than go through an absolutely cast iron process of looking at all the candidates that were available for us, short-listing them, interviewing them and coming up with the man that we think can lead Scottish football."