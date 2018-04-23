BBC Sport - Former Chelsea player Marko Marin makes comical tumble in Greek Super League
Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble
- From the section European Football
Watch former Chelsea player Marko Marin take an unusual dive in a Greek Super League game between Olympiacos and Apollon Smyrnis.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired