Scotland players have 'massive impact on success' in growing girls' game

Scotland players celebrate scoring against Spain at Euro 2017

The success of the Scotland Women national team is helping to inspire the next generation of footballers, with their appearance at the Euro 2017 finals aiding a 60% rise in sessions being held around the country.

Participation among women and girls is also up by 20%, to 12,000.

"The main focus of these soccer centres is the ambassadors who are attached," explained Donald Gillies, the head of girls' and womens' football at the Scottish FA.

"They've been on the world stage for their country operating amongst the elite, the best of the best, and then they are down the local sport centre supporting the soccer centre.

"Seeing that has been the key to motivating [the participants] to keep taking part and also attracting new players."

The centres target girls between the ages of five and 12 and are held across Scotland, a joint effort from the sport's governing body and local authorities.

Manchester City forward Claire Emslie is supporting the SFA's initiative

It is hoped they can help capture the excitement of the national team as they aim to follow their appearance at their first major finals last year and qualify for next year's World Cup.

Before the Euros in the Netherlands there were 28 centres, now there are 45 around the country with an average of 15 girls at each.

The SFA hopes to raise the numbers taking part to more than 1,000 by the end of this year, and up the number of centres to at least 50.

"Normally the first step for girls to get involved in football is to join the local club, but that's not always the best environment," explained Gillies.

"There's players there who are established and been playing for a long time and they're automatically expected to be of a club standard.

"Soccer centres' first port of call is that it's friendly, safe, fun and enjoyable and somewhere that hopefully bridges that gap between just taking part and then joining a club."

Glasgow City and Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander signs autographs for girls who attend the soccer centres

The role of the Scotland players does not end on the pitch, with many of them assigned as ambassadors to go along to the sessions and get involved, including Manchester City forward Claire Emslie.

"It's amazing to see the girls excited to see me with 'EMSLIE 18' on the back of their shirts - that's great and if I can make them excited by football and inspire them I'm happy to do that," she said.

"When I was younger there weren't many I could look up to who played professional, full-time football and I think the game has developed a lot and there are huge opportunities for girls now so if they can see me playing at Man City and in big games then the future is bright for them too."

Thoughts echoed by her national head coach, Shelley Kerr. "For me this is huge," said Kerr. "When I was a young girl of a similar age there wasn't an infrastructure in place and to think now they can go into organised football and play in this environment is fantastic.

Kerr says "the starting point is loving football"

"To get them involved from five years old gives them an opportunity to get into the sport, no pressure but to have fun and enjoy it with their friends.

"That's what football is all about initially, even at elite level the starting point is loving football."

All positives for the game in Scotland, but those working behind the scenes know they have a lot more work if they are to capitalise on recent achievements.

"It's about making sure there's more coaches, more volunteers, more teams, more soccer centres, more referees," Gillies added.

"We're seeing consistent growth on a large scale, anything between 600-800 new players registering with [Scottish Women's Football] on an annual basis and we need to continue to challenge everyone to support that.

"The youth game is in a good place, the senior game is also in a good place but both can be better and we're dedicated to try and make that happen."