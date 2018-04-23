Wolves knew season would be 'special', says Barry Douglas

Barry Douglas scored against Brentford in January and has helped Wolves secure promotion

Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Barry Douglas says the Championship winners set the tone for their success early in the season.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has made 41 appearances since joining Wolves last summer.

And Douglas scored the opener as his side clinched the title on Saturday by beating Bolton Wanderers 4-0.

"Right from the very get go, we knew it was going to be special," Douglas told BBC Radio Scotland.

"The individual talent is there to see. You've got players like [Diogo] Jota, [Ruben] Neves who are are going to go on to top, top teams.

"It's just the spirit we've got as a team, as a whole. Everything's about the team, not individuals and I think that's why we've been so successful this year."

Douglas joined Wolves from Konyaspor in Turkey a few weeks after Nuno Espirito Santo took over as manager at Molineux.

Nuno's side won seven of their opening 10 league games and have restricted losses to just six in the league so far - four fewer than last season's champions Newcastle United.

"One of the things that is his biggest attribute is he demands so much - the intensity, the attention to detail in training," said Douglas of Nuno on Sportsound.

"The way that he plays, the philosophy and formation just suits me to a tee and we've complimented each other this season.

"We set the pedestal early doors didn't we? And we had to just maintain it and thankfully last week we got over the line and claimed the Championship."

Now the former Queen's Park, Dundee United and Lech Poznan defender is savouring the prospect of playing in the Premier League for the first time.

"It will be a new challenge again, something that I'm really looking forward to, getting to play against the best players in the world," he added. "It's a step up again.

"We've got ambitious owners so I'm sure they're going to give it a right go to go and stamp their authority on the league. It's one of the toughest leagues, if not the toughest league in the world.

"It's just going to be a privilege and a challenge to play in it."