BBC Sport - Wallpaper, late nights and Firmino over Salah: British number one Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan
Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan
- From the section European Football
British number one tennis player Kyle Edmund tells BBC Sport about growing up as a Liverpool fan ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.
