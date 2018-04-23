Crystal Palace ask fans to sign petition for MPs to debate return of safe standing

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic's safe standing: how does it work?

Crystal Palace have asked fans to sign a petition calling for Parliament to debate the return of safe standing in the Premier League and Championship.

Earlier this month, sports minister Tracey Crouch rejected West Brom's request to trial safe standing.

The Premier League has said more evidence is needed before safe standing can be allowed.

The petition currently has over 86,000 signatures, with 100,000 needed for it to be considered for debate by MPs.

The legislation forbidding safe standing was introduced following the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

"We know that many of our supporters want safe standing," said Palace. "We believe it should be debated in Parliament".