Barrie Williams: Former Sutton United manager dies in Spain

Former Sutton United manager Barrie Williams
Barrie Williams joined Sutton in 1977 as assistant manager and was boss between 1979 and 1989

Former Sutton United manager Barrie Williams, who was in charge for their famous FA Cup victory over Coventry City in 1989, has died in Spain.

The non-league U's beat the Sky Blues, then in the top flight, 2-1 at Gander Green Lane in the third round.

Sutton were then knocked out by Norwich in the fourth round of the competition.

After a decade at Sutton, Williams had a spell in charge of England Women in 1991 and a stint at Hendon before emigrating to Spain.

"I was so pleased to meet Barrie at a recent home game," current Sutton manager Paul Doswell posted on Twitter.

"Like John Rains a club legend who has sadly left us. Proud to of met both these great men and honoured to follow in their footsteps.

"Barrie created history and will never be forgotten."

Media playback is not supported on this device

FA Cup classics: Sutton United v Coventry in 1989

