Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Marseille2RB Salzburg0

Marseille 2-0 FC Red Bull Salzburg

Florian Thauvin
Florian Thauvin opened the scoring for Marseille with his 22nd goal of the season

Dimitri Payet set up both goals as Marseille beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at Stade Velodrome.

The Ligue 1 side have won eight of their nine games at home in this season's competition.

Florian Thauvin headed their opener from ex-West Ham forward Payet's free-kick and Cameron winger Clinton Njie doubled the lead from a Payet pass.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen hit the post for the Austrian Bundesliga leaders.

Marseille, who have now scored 34 times in this season's competition, were worthy winners but Rudi Garcia's side had some moments of good fortune.

Former Newcastle winger Thauvin appeared to head the ball on to his hand when converting Payet's delivery for his 22nd goal of the campaign.

And Salzburg full-back Stefan Lainer looked to have a valid claim for a penalty turned down with the score at 1-0.

The Austrians had collected four points against Marseille in the group stage, including a goalless draw in France.

But they struggled to contain a Marseille team inspired by Payet for long periods. The 31-year-old has created 16 goals in 36 starts this term and helped to lay the platform for a dominant home performance.

Salzburg have already knocked Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund out of this year's competition. They must now repeat their quarter-final heroics - when they overcame a 4-2 first leg deficit against Lazio - if they are to reach their first European final since 1994, when they were defeated by Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup.

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 23Rami
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 18Amavi
  • 27LopezBooked at 20minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 60'minutes
  • 8Sanson
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forGermainat 81'minutes
  • 10Payet
  • 5OcamposSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 52'minutes
  • 11MitroglouBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Rolando
  • 12Bedimo
  • 14N'Jie
  • 22Sertic
  • 28Germain
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 40Escales

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 17Ulmer
  • 8Samassekou
  • 4HaidaraSubstituted forYaboat 81'minutes
  • 14Berisha
  • 13WolfBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSchlagerat 68'minutes
  • 9Dabbur
  • 19HwangSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 6Onguéné
  • 7Yabo
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 34Pongracic
  • 42Schlager
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
62,312

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

Hand ball by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).

Booking

Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Reinhold Yabo replaces Amadou Haidara.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Florian Thauvin because of an injury.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.

Attempt saved. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Duje Caleta-Car.

Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Attempt saved. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.

Attempt missed. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Xaver Schlager replaces Hannes Wolf.

Foul by Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

Attempt saved. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Clinton N'Jie replaces Maxime Lopez.

Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

