Celtic v Rangers: Scott Brown hopes for 'sweetest' derby win to seal title

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST

Scott Brown says beating Rangers to clinch the Premiership title would be the "sweetest" victory of all over their city rivals in his time at the club.

Celtic host Rangers at noon on Sunday, knowing a win would make it seven top-flight titles in a row.

Captain Brown, 32, has skippered the side to their past six title wins.

"It would be lovely, it would be great, especially at Celtic Park as well," he told BBC Scotland.

"I think that's the thing that everyone was looking forward to."

Brendan Rodgers' side could have won the second Premiership title of his reign as a manager had they beaten Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, but lost 2-1.

"It was a disappointing result at the weekend, but it's a great way to bounce back for us," said Brown.

"Yes, it would be the sweetest Celtic verses Rangers victory.

"[The fans] will love it, puts a smile on everyone's face again. But we need to make sure we turn up and we do our job and make sure we win as well.

"We've had a couple of hard games against them at Celtic Park. The pitch is looking good and the lads are looking forward to it."

Celtic thrashed Rangers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month and Brown expects a response from the Ibrox side.

"I think they are going to have to come after us a little bit more and set their own mark on the game but we will do what we always do," added Brown.

"We turn up and play our own game and when we turn up we know we can beat any team in this country. We've done it in the past and we will do it again."