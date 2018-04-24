World Cup Golden Boot winners quiz: How many can you name?

Golden Boot World Cup
The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer at the World Cup

Are you a World Cup sharp shooter?

We are now just 50 days away from the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Take our quickfire quiz against the clock to see how many World Cup Golden Boot winners you can name since 1966.

Don't forget there were a couple of winners of the award, which is given to the top scorer in the tournament, in 1994. Good luck!

How many World Cup Golden Boot winners since 1966 can you name in three minutes?

Score: 0 / 14
03:00

You scored 0/14

Copy and share link

RankAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14

