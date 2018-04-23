Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss asks fans to 'show respect' to Roma

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: New footage shows extent of Man City’s coach attack ordeal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked fans to "show respect" outside Anfield before Tuesday's Champions League tie against Roma, and not throw objects at the visiting team's bus.

Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at Manchester City's bus as it arrived at the ground before the first leg of their quarter-final earlier this month.

"This is an outstanding club known for its fantastic atmosphere," said Klopp on the eve of the semi-final first leg.

"We don't need to throw things."

Merseyside Police are investigating the attack on 4 April, during which two police officers were injured, while Uefa - European football's governing body - has opened disciplinary proceedings.

"In the stadium do it again and better," said Klopp. "Outside the stadium, please show the respect we have to show.

"We can show how wonderful Liverpool people are and we can show it in 20 minutes before the game and then the whole world knows it."

Police will use mobile CCTV and specialist dogs trained to detect pyrotechnics at the game.

The match commander - chief superintendent Dave Charnock - has warned fans with flares and other pyrotechnics inside and outside the ground could face prosecution.

He added: "We are expecting a vibrant atmosphere at Tuesday's match, but our intention is that at the end of the day we will be talking about the game and what happened on the pitch as opposed to off the pitch."