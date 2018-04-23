BBC Sport - FA Cup: How Spurs fans watched semi-final against Manchester United
How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport follows Tottenham fans Anna and Megan to their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley, Spurs' home-from-home this season.
