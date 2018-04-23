Napoli beat Juventus: Thousands of fans welcome team at Naples airport

Napoli fans are famously passionate about football and their team

Thousands of Napoli supporters welcomed the team home at Naples airport after they beat Juventus 1-0 on Sunday to boost their Serie A title hopes.

Napoli, who have not won the Italian title since 1990, became only the third team to win a league game away to the Turin side in over five years.

They are now one point behind the champions with four matches to go.

An estimated 10,000 to 20,000 fans were waiting outside the airport when the team landed in the middle of the night.

Fans also lit fireworks across the southern Italian city and celebrated in public squares as the final whistle went following Kalidou Koulibaly's last-minute header.

Napoli's two Serie A titles - in 1987 and 1990 - both came during Argentina great Diego Maradona's time at the club.