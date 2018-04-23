BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Match of the Day 2 pundits discuss 'dig' at Arsenal fans
Did Wenger have a 'dig' at Arsenal fans?
Kevin Kilbane tells Mark Chapman he believes Arsene Wenger's comments about "unity" at the club were a "dig" at the Arsenal fans, because of their criticisms and protests against his reign.
