Jack Lester: Chesterfield manager leaves with club on brink of relegation from EFL

Jack Lester was in his first full managerial role after two spells as caretaker boss at Nottingham Forest

Chesterfield manager Jack Lester has left the League Two club with the Spireites on the brink of relegation from the English Football League.

Lester's backroom team of Nicky Eaden, Tommy Wright and Simon Tracey have also left with immediate effect.

Ex-Derby, Blackpool and Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt, 36, takes charge for this season's final three games, assisted by academy coach Miguel Llera.

Chesterfield have to win all three and hope for a miracle to stay up.

They are nine points behind 22nd-placed Morecambe with a goal difference 19 worse than the Shrimps, and Lester has already conceded that relegation is inevitable.

"I'm desperately sorry I've not been able to save the club from relegation," he said.

"Looking ahead, with the proposed plans, I felt it correct for the club to move forward without me as manager."

Former Spireites striker Lester, 42, spent seven months in charge after replacing Gary Caldwell in September.

Chesterfield are now looking for their sixth 'permanent' boss in less than three years, since Paul Cook, now manager of Wigan Athletic, left for Portsmouth in May 2015.

Dean Saunders lasted just 23 games, Danny Wilson spent just over a year back at his former club and Caldwell had exactly eight months in the role, while Mark Smith, Ritchie Humphreys and Guy Branston have all taken caretaker charge.

Lester grateful for fans' support

Lester's departure from the Derbyshire club came following a meeting on Sunday with Chesterfield director and company secretary Ashley Carson, and he also expressed his gratitude to chairman Dave Allen and the Spireites' fans.

"I would especially like to thank Dave Allen and Ashley Carson for their amazing support," he said. "They could have not done any more.

"I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans for their support since my return to the club.

"Their support through difficult times was, as always, fantastic."