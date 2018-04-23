Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell becomes Scottish FA chief executive

Ian Maxwell is a former defender with Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren

Partick Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell has been appointed the Scottish FA's new chief executive and promised "to shape a better future".

The 42-year-old will take over at the end of the season, succeeding Stewart Regan, who resigned in February.

Maxwell said: "Scottish football has been my life, from playing to coaching and on to managing a club.

"I am hugely excited about the role and facing into the big issues that we will need to tackle."

Maxwell started his playing career as a defender with Queen's Park before spells with Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Thistle.

After retiring, he was assistant manager to Ian McCall at Firhill before being appointed general manager in 2011 and then managing director three years later.

"This is a very proud moment for myself and my family," he said of his move to Hampden Park.

"The game means so much to so many in this country.

"I will work tirelessly to serve all our members, support and lead the Scottish FA's staff and help bring everyone together to shape a better future for Scottish football.

Choosing Kingsley as mascot was one of the most talked about moves by Maxwell at Firhill

"I am sorry to be leaving Partick Thistle. The Thistle result will always be the first one I look for on a Saturday."

The governing body has been without a chief executive since Regan stood down following the criticism it received when Michael O'Neill rejected an offer to become national manager and remained with Northern Ireland.

SFA president Alan McRae said: "Ian will bring a huge amount of football knowledge to the role.

"He has built up a terrific reputation in the industry and is respected across the game.

"Ian emerged from a robust recruitment process which attracted interest from a range of candidates across the UK and beyond.

"We were convinced that Ian's track record, communication skills and leadership qualities will allow him to grasp the challenges of today and fulfil our potential as an association and as a footballing nation in the future."

Maxwell's appointment was also welcomed by Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"This is clearly a crucial appointment for the SFA and for Scottish football more widely," he said.

Ian Maxwell (right) ended his playing career at Firhill

"Ian combines a superb track record of innovation and delivery as an administrator with a well-earned reputation as a 'football man'.

"He is highly respected at all levels of the game and will command respect amongst clubs, fans and other partners.

"Having seen his positive impact on our SPFL competitions working group, particularly driving change in the Betfred and Irn-Bru Cups, everyone at the SPFL is really looking forward to working with him for the good of the game."

Meanwhile, Thistle said their search for a new managing director is already under way, although academy director Gerry Britton would take over in an interim role.

Chairman David Beattie said: "Ian Maxwell has been one of Thistle's best signings.

"When I asked him to become our general manager back in 2011, he hesitated as he believed his future in football was as a manager.

"But I think Ian would agree that, together, we have been on an amazing journey since then.

"He's played a major part in the transformation of Thistle and he leaves a club that's almost unrecognisable from when he joined us.

"We are very sorry to see Ian go, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him."