FA apologises for FA Cup tweet about Harry Kane & Chris Smalling

The Football Association has apologised for a tweet from its FA Cup account which mocked Tottenham striker Harry Kane after Saturday's 2-1 semi-final defeat by Manchester United.

The message asked United defender Chris Smalling, "What's in your pocket?" and included a short clip of him saying, "Harry Kane".

An FA spokesman said: "We have written to both clubs to apologise for any offence caused."

Tottenham did not make any comment.

However, it was understood neither club was impressed by the nature of the tweet given it came from an official account.

Kane has scored 37 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Spurs this season.

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact against United at Wembley but denied returning too soon from a recent ankle injury.

"That's people's opinion," said England international Kane. "People are always going to look for something to say when maybe you're not firing at your best.

"At the end of the day, I've still scored two in my last four (games). It's not the worst in the world.

"But when you set standards, people are going to look for things when you're not at them. I'm the same. I want to be better, I want to do better.

"I feel good. I feel sharp. It's been a tough week, a tough week for the team."