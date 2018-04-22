BBC Sport - Women's Champions League highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League final diminish after they concede three away goals in their first-leg defeat by Wolfsburg.
