BBC Sport - PFA Player of the Year 2017-18: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins

'Standout' Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah wins the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award for 2017-18.

WATCH MORE: Chelsea's Fran Kirby 'humbled' to win women's PFA award

Top videos

Video

'Standout' Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

Farah breaks British record in elite men's race

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies

Video

Highlights: Man City Women 0-0 Lyon

Video

O'Sullivan recovers to beat Maguire - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Watson & Konta beaten in thrilling doubles decider

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB make winning start at World Championship

Video

WSL highlights: Reading 3-0 Everton

Video

'Thank you, everybody' - Wenger moved by reaction

Video

Guardiola calls for sustained Man City focus

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired