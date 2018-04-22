BBC Sport - PFA Player of the Year 2017-18: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins
'Standout' Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah wins the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award for 2017-18.
WATCH MORE: Chelsea's Fran Kirby 'humbled' to win women's PFA award
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired