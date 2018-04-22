BBC Sport - Manchester City 5-0 Swansea City: Pep Guardiola calls for sustained Man City focus
Guardiola calls for sustained Man City focus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called for his players to remain focused for the remainder of the season after he saw his newly-crowned champions thrash Swansea City 5-0.
