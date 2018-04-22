BBC Sport - Manchester City 5-0 Swansea: Blues are from another planet - Carlos Carvalhal
Man City are from another planet - Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says Manchester City are a "team from another planet" after the champions thrashed the Swans 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-0 Swansea City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 22nd April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired