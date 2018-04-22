BBC Sport - Stoke 1-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche pleased with draw
Dyche happy with point at Stoke
- From the section Burnley
Sean Dyche says Burnley's draw at Stoke gives them "a good point" as they strive to finish as high as possible, but refuses to be drawn on the prospect of European football for the Clarets.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 1-1 Burnley
