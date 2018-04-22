BBC Sport - Women's Champions League: Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies ahead against Wolfsburg
Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies ahead against Wolfsburg
- From the section FA Cup
Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies 1-0 up against Wolfsburg in their Women's Champions League semi-final first leg at Kingsmeadow.
Follow live text coverage of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Wolfsburg here.
