BBC Sport - Women's Champions League: Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies ahead against Wolfsburg

Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies ahead against Wolfsburg

  • From the section FA Cup

Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies 1-0 up against Wolfsburg in their Women's Champions League semi-final first leg at Kingsmeadow.

Follow live text coverage of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Wolfsburg here.

Top videos

Video

Ji So-yun puts Chelsea Ladies ahead against Wolfsburg

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Giroud skilfully puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup semi-final

Video

'Thank you, everybody' - Wenger moved by reaction

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Video

Farah breaks British record in elite men's race

Video

Man City are from another planet - Carvalhal

Video

Highlights: Brilliant Bardsley helps Man City to Lyon draw

Video

O'Sullivan recovers to beat Maguire - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Watson & Konta beaten in thrilling doubles decider

  • From the section Tennis
Video

WSL highlights: Reading 3-0 Everton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired