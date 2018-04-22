BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton highlights
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton
- From the section FA Cup
Olivier Giroud's brilliant semi-final goal helps Chelsea beat Southampton 2-0 to reach the FA Cup final and set up a meeting with Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton
