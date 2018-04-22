BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alvaro Morata's header doubles Chelsea's lead
Morata's header doubles Chelsea's lead
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Alvaro Morata's downward header doubles Chelsea's lead against Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final.
WATCH MORE: Giroud skilfully puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup semi-final
Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Southampton and Chelsea here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired