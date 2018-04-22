BBC Sport - FA Cup: Olivier Giroud skilfully puts Chelsea ahead against Southampton in semi-final
Giroud skilfully puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup semi-final
Watch as Olivier Giroud dances around Southampton's defence to give Chelsea the lead in the FA Cup semi-final.
Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Southampton and Chelsea here.
