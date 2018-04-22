BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-1 West Ham - David Moyes pleased with performance
Good performance for 80 minutes - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes credits a "good performance for 80 minutes" from his side despite their 4-1 Premier League defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates.
READ MORE: Arsenal put four past West Ham
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired