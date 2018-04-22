BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-1 West Ham - Arsene Wenger moved by reaction
'Thank you, everybody' - Wenger moved by reaction
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "thank you" for the response to news that he will leave the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge. He was speaking after his side's 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham at the Emirates.
