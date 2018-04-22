BBC Sport - Women's Champions League: Manchester City Women 0-0 Lyon Feminines highlights
Highlights: Brilliant Bardsley helps Man City to Lyon draw
Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley produces a number of crucial saves to help her side draw 0-0 with Lyon Feminines in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City Women 0-0 Lyon Feminines
