BBC Sport - Women's Champions League: Manchester City Women 0-0 Lyon Feminines highlights

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley produces a number of crucial saves to help her side draw 0-0 with Lyon Feminines in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Available to UK users only.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City Women 0-0 Lyon Feminines

