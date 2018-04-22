Match ends, Juventus 0, Napoli 1.
Juventus 0-1 Napoli
-
- From the section European Football
Napoli are right back in Serie A title contention thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly's dramatic late header in their game with leaders Juventus.
They are now one point behind Juve, who have won the past six titles, with four games to go - and the Turin side have yet to visit Inter Milan and Roma.
Napoli dominated play but failed to create clear chances until centre-back Koulibaly powered home Jose Callejon's corner in the last minute.
Juve did not have a shot on target.
However, Miralem Pjanic hit the post in the first half with a deflected free-kick.
"The city fired us up over the last few days and when we see all those fans accompanying us to the airport, it makes us very happy," said Koulibaly.
"We want to thank them and the best way of doing that was to win the game.
"Juve are a very strong side, but we proved Napoli can fight it out with them. The team has always believed in the Scudetto and will do until it's mathematically certain.
"We believe in ourselves, in our style of football, in our players and our staff. We proved that tonight."
It was only a third home league defeat for Juventus in the past five years. They had been unbeaten domestically since November.
Napoli have only ever won two Serie A titles, both with Diego Maradona in their side, most recently in 1989-90.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 21Höwedes
- 4BenatiaBooked at 9mins
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 11'minutes
- 22AsamoahBooked at 9mins
- 6Khedira
- 5PjanicBooked at 27mins
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMandzukicat 71'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forCuadradoat 45'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 7Cuadrado
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 17Mandzukic
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolBooked at 16mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forRogat 80'minutes
- 8Frello Filho
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 67'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 61'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 19Milic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Napoli 1.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Medhi Benatia is caught offside.
Hand ball by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 0, Napoli 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Allan.
José Reina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Douglas Costa.
Dangerous play by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Hand ball by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).