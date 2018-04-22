BBC Sport - WSL Highlights: Reading 3-0 Everton
WSL Highlights: Reading 3-0 Everton
Watch highlights of Reading Women's convincing 3-0 victory over Everton Ladies as they move up to third in Women's Super League One.
MATCH REPORT: Reading Women 3-0 Everton Ladies
