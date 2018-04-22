Robin van Persie scores in Dutch Cup final interrupted by flares and fireworks

Robin van Persie celebrates scoring for Feyenoord against AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final
Robin van Persie is in his second spell at Feyenoord having made his senior debut for the club in 2001 before leaving to join Arsenal in 2004

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie scored as Feyenoord beat AZ Alkmaar 3-0 to win the Dutch Cup final for a 13th time.

Van Persie, 34, made it 2-0 with a chip from an acute angle after Danish international Nicolai Jorgensen had opened the scoring.

Jens Toornstra added the third in a game which was interrupted by flares set off by the rival sets of fans.

Fireworks were also thrown on the pitch during Sunday's match in Rotterdam.

It is Van Persie's first major domestic honour in the Netherlands.

He is in his second spell at Feyenoord, having started his professional career at the club.

He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2005 and won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2012-13.

Van Persie returned to Feyenoord in January on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce.

AZ Alkmaar's Ricardo van Rhijn clears fireworks off the pitch during the Dutch Cup final against Feyenoord
A flare on the pitch at the Dutch Cup final between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar
