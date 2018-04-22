Antonio Conte: 'I have respect for Jose Mourinho's story'

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea 'deservedly' in FA Cup final - Conte

Chelsea will be underdogs when they face Manchester United in the 2018 FA Cup final on 19 May, says head coach Antonio Conte.

A sublime goal by Olivier Giroud and a header by substitute Alvaro Morata saw Chelsea overcome Southampton 2-0 in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley.

It is the second straight season they have reached the final under Conte.

"This final is a game between two great teams," said the Italian. "I think this season we arrive not as favourites."

Chelsea were favourites against Arsenal in last season's final after being crowned Premier League champions.

However, Arsenal won 2-1.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table with four matches remaining - 11 points and three places below United.

Next month's final will be a repeat of the 2007 showpiece when Chelsea, managed by Jose Mourinho, beat United 1-0 after extra-time.

Mourinho is approaching the second anniversary of his appointment at United.

Conte and Mourinho traded insults in January but the Chelsea boss said there was "no problem" between the pair.

"With Jose, we have clarified the situation," he added on Sunday.

"We are talking about two managers with strong characters, and two winners.

"When in your mind and your heart and your blood there is the will to win, for sure, we want to try to win this trophy.

"The same way Manchester United want to do this. I repeat, I have great respect for United's story, for Mourinho's story.

"They have the same respect, I think, for Chelsea's story and my story."