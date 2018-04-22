Dan Micciche: MK Dons part company with manager

Keith Millen (left) will lead MK Dons for their last three games of the season after Dan Micciche's departure

MK Dons have parted company with manager Dan Micciche after less than three months in charge of the struggling League One club.

The 38-year-old replaced Robbie Neilson in January but won only three of 16 games in his first club managerial job.

His assistant Keith Millen will take charge for the last three games of the season, with MK Dons 23rd in the table and six points from safety.

"I put every ounce of effort into the job," Micciche told the club website.

"Unfortunately, the fine margins have gone against us and it hasn't worked out in the way we would have wanted."

Micciche previously led the club's youth set-up before spending four years working with England's development teams - and managing the under-16 side - but left the Football Association by mutual consent a month before becoming boss at Stadium:MK.

His final game as Dons boss was a 4-0 defeat at Southend United on Saturday.

Ex-Bristol City boss Millen, 51, worked as number two to Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock and Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace after leaving his only management job to date with the Robins in 2011.

Chairman Pete Winkelman added: "I am grateful to Dan for his dedication to the role during this testing period in our history and I sincerely wish him the very best for the future."

Micciche and Chris Powell - a comparison

The league records of Dan Micciche and Chris Powell since taking over at MK Dons and Southend respectively

MK Dons appointed Micciche on 23 January, the same day fellow League One side Southend confirmed Chris Powell as their new boss.

At that time the Shrimpers were 20th, just a place and a point above the Hertfordshire club.

Since then former Charlton and Huddersfield manager Powell has lifted Southend up to 13th, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 14 ahead of the Dons.

And it was a heavy defeat at Roots Hall which proved to be Micciche's last match at the helm.