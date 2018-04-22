Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Murty, Hibs, Rodgers, Celtic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he felt like resigning following the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic last weekend. "Has there been a moment when I felt like chucking it? About five minutes after the game finished. But I had to take the emotion out of it and not make a knee-jerk reaction," he said. (Sunday Mail)

Craig Levein admits there is no guarantee Hearts will be able to retain the services from on-loan Norwich City star Steven Naismith. The 31-year-old signed for Hearts until the end of the season. "I would love him to stay here but it's not really my call," said Levein. "Steven has to sort out something with Norwich because we're miles away from where we could even help." (Scottish Sun)

Steven Naismith says he is open to a return to Hearts next season. "If circumstances allow then it is something that would interest me. It's up to Norwich. They're going in a different direction but if things are to change then they will play a big part in it," he says. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claims it would take something extraordinary for Arsenal to prise him away. Rodgers has been linked with the Gunners following news of Arsene Wenger's impending departure. However, Rodgers says: "I've always said that I'm living my dream here. There will be somewhere I can go and maybe earn two or three times more money - but it's not about that." (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon believes Hibernian are the dark horses to finish second in the Premiership this season. Speaking after beating Celtic at Easter Road, Lennon said: "We've put pressure on the teams around us. It gives us a cushion over Kilmarnock while Rangers have an important game now [against Hearts]. I hope they're fearful of us because no-one has been talking about Hibs." (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hopes midfielder Andy Rose will be fit for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic amid fears he suffered a suspected broken collarbone in the draw with Ross County. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Steven Naismith signed on loan from Norwich City until the summer

Celtic winger James Forrest hopes Brendan Rodgers would reject Arsenal's overtures - should the English Premier League outfit make a move. "You don't get linked with a job that size unless you are doing well and the gaffer's been incredible since he's come in," says Forrest. "Nobody wants him to go. We want him to stay here and push on. Hopefully that happens." (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United striker James Keatings has revealed he has been battling with depression as well as overcoming niggling injuries. "I've been suffering from depression but not a lot of people are aware of it," he says. "For a few months, being injured was actually a blessing in disguise because it gave me time away." (Sunday Mail)

Brendan Rodgers says he is nearing an accommodation with Scotland manager Alex McLeish over the national side's trip to Peru [29 May] and Mexico [2 June]. With one eye on Celtic's upcoming European qualifiers, Rodgers said: "It would be beneficial for Celtic and Scotland if they have the breather, because very quickly they will be back into it again." (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Securing second place in the Premiership for the third straight seasons would constitute a successful campaign, according to Aberdeen defender Shay Logan. "If we finish second behind a massive club like Celtic, particularly with Ranger and the way Neil Lennon has Hibs playing, as well as Hearts and Kilmarnock, it will be a very good season," he says. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)