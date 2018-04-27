West Ham United v Manchester City

David Silva has scored four goals and set up two more in his six away matches against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Adrian returns in goal for West Ham against Manchester City because Joe Hart cannot face his parent club.

Captain Mark Noble hopes to shake off a niggling injury and fellow midfielder Manuel Lanzini is fully fit after a knee problem.

Manchester City have Fernandinho available after a two-match ban, while Benjamin Mendy could again feature.

Sergio Aguero is unavailable after knee surgery and John Stones is still a doubt with a groin injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "One more win would be enough for West Ham to feel secure in the Premier League and then it's all about whether David Moyes wants to stay, and whether they want him to stay.

"The problems at West Ham - and there are many of them - might be enough to make anyone wish to find employment elsewhere, and Moyes has probably done just enough to attract other offers. First things first though - get that win.

"It's not likely to come against Manchester City, who require six more goals and six more points from their four remaining games to make this a Premier League record-breaking campaign."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "I don't know if there is any good time to play Manchester City, the form they are in, the players they have got available and the quality of those players, but no, we have to play them all twice and we will do everything we can to give them a game, make it as tough as we can.

"The objective is to try and take all the points."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I said before - if you break the records, soon or later they will be broken again.

"The records are not forever. They just help us to keep focused on what we have to do. Playing football without anything, you play lazy sometimes."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City might have the title in the bag already, but there is no way their manager Pep Guardiola will let them take the foot off the gas.

City want to break records, be it for most points in a Premier League season or most goals and they will be going for it at London Stadium. I just don't see the Hammers stopping them.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost their two previous matches against Manchester City at London Stadium by an aggregate score of 9-0.

Manchester City have won all four competitive matches against the Hammers under Pep Guardiola.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost only one of their last seven Premier League home games (W3, D3).

However, they have won just twice in their last 11 league fixtures (D4, L5).

The Hammers have won only one of their 16 Premier League matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D5, L10).

David Moyes lost just six of his 22 Premier League matches against Manchester City as Everton boss (W12, D4) - since leaving the Toffees, he has lost all five.

Marko Arnautovic has scored three goals in his last four games.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won their last four away matches in the Premier League, having been winless in their previous three.

They need six more points to eclipse the Premier League record tally of 95 set by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05.

City have scored 98 Premier League goals this season - only three teams have reached 100 goals in a single season in the competition's history: Chelsea's 103 in 2009-10, City themselves with 102 in 2013-14 and Liverpool's 101 in the same season.

The Citizens are one win away from equalling Chelsea's record of 30 victories in a single Premier League campaign, set last season.

David Silva has scored four and assisted two goals in his six away matches against West Ham for City in all competitions, scoring in both matches at London Stadium.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 10% Probability of away win: 73%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.