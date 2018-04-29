Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Reading Women2

Sunderland Ladies v Reading Women

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 6Williams
  • 4Stewart
  • 14Sharp
  • 5Sjoman
  • 11Wyne
  • 8Lipka
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 28Galloway
  • 37Staniforth
  • 7Ramshaw

Substitutes

  • 9Koren
  • 17Joice
  • 18Lambert
  • 23Griffiths
  • 31Preuss
  • 38Mullen

Reading Women

  • 1EarpsBooked at 75mins
  • 23RoweBooked at 60mins
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Potter
  • 20Harding
  • 18Moore
  • 7Furness
  • 8Allen
  • 4Williams
  • 10BrutonBooked at 86mins
  • 19ChaplenSubstituted forMoloneyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 3Scott
  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 15Green
  • 21Moloney
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a set piece situation.

Booking

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Grace Moloney replaces Brooke Chaplen.

Dismissal

Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) is shown the red card.

Hand ball by Mary Earps (Reading FC Women).

Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Jo Potter.

Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Kasia Lipka (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Jo Potter.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).

Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women).

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies149503592632
2Man City Women1392236132329
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1484228131528
5Liverpool Ladies148062620624
6B'ham City Ladies147252215723
7Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
8Everton Ladies133191420-610
9Bristol City Women13319732-2510
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
View full Women's Super League 1 table

