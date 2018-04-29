Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a set piece situation.
Sunderland Ladies v Reading Women
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 6Williams
- 4Stewart
- 14Sharp
- 5Sjoman
- 11Wyne
- 8Lipka
- 20Bruinenberg
- 28Galloway
- 37Staniforth
- 7Ramshaw
Substitutes
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 23Griffiths
- 31Preuss
- 38Mullen
Reading Women
- 1EarpsBooked at 75mins
- 23RoweBooked at 60mins
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20Harding
- 18Moore
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 10BrutonBooked at 86mins
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forMoloneyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 3Scott
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Grace Moloney replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Dismissal
Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) is shown the red card.
Hand ball by Mary Earps (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Jo Potter.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Kasia Lipka (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Jo Potter.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
