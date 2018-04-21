BBC Sport - Watch: Ballinamallard back bottom of the Irish Premiership after draw against Ards

Watch: Mallards back bottom after draw against Ards

  • From the section Irish

Ballinamallard United drop back to the bottom of the Irish Premiership as they draw 1-1 away to Ards as Carrick move up to 11th spot following their 2-1 win at Glentoran.

Michael McLellan put Ards ahead in the first half before Ryan Curran equalised with his 16th goal of the season.

Ballinamallard will need to better Carrick's result next week to avoid the automatic drop.

