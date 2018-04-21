BBC Sport - FA Cup: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham - Pochettino says Spurs 'have a lot of work to do'
Tottenham have a lot of work to do - Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club is moving in the right direction but still has a lot of work to do to win trophies after losing the FA Cup semi-final 2-1 to Manchester United at Wembley.
